IT’S been claimed that the closure of the Caha Pass will cause serious disruptions to alternative routes which are in serious need of maintenance works, writes Chris Benn.

The route from Glengarriff to Kenmare will be closed for one week from Monday November 23 to Thursday November 28, as Kerry County Council carries out repair and maintenance works on the tunnel pass.

At a meeting of West Cork Municipal District, Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said these works will cause traffic to be diverted onto small, narrow roads which may not be able to handle the increased volume of vehicles in their current state.

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Cllr Collins explained that locals approached him, saying that Priest’s Leap pass will now see an increase in traffic even though it won’t be the official diversion route.

He called for Cork County Council to carry out works prior to the Caha Pass is closed.

He highlighted the need for lay-bys to be cleaned and ditches cleared, to ensure that the route can deal with the increased traffic.

The minor works are needed, Cllr Collins explained, if the narrow road is to be made safe for the heavy use that is expected during the period of the closure.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.