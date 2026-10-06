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HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Charming bungalow on the outskirts of Skibbereen

October 6th, 2026 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Charming bungalow on the outskirts of Skibbereen Image

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A CHARMING bungalow in a highly-sought after location has just come to the market guiding at €495,000.

Glenview, a detached three-bed residence, boasts 110sqm (1,200sqft) of internal floor space and enjoys an elevated and private position on the Baltimore Road on the outskirts of Skibbereen.

The accommodation comprises a welcoming entrance hall, a bright and generously-proportioned living room, and an open-plan kitchen/dining area designed for comfortable everyday living and entertaining.

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There are three bedrooms, including a master bedroom with ensuite, together with a family bathroom.

The dining area opens onto a raised stone-flagged terrace overlooking a mature, sheltered garden with established lawns and a sunny rear terrace which enjoys excellent afternoon sunshine, creates an ideal space for outdoor dining and relaxation.

An adjoining outbuilding provides valuable additional space with excellent potential for a variety of uses.

Selling agents Charles P McCarthy (Skibbereen) note: “While the house has been well maintained over the years, it now presents an exciting opportunity for a new owner to modernise and upgrade the property, offering an excellent opportunity for a buyer to create a home tailored to their own taste and style in a well-positioned West Cork location.”

The property is within ten minutes’ walk of Skibbereen town centre and its excellent range of schools, shops, cafés, restaurants and amenities.

AT A GLANCE

Summary: Detached bungalow for €495,000

Location: Baltimore Road, Skibbereen

Selling points: Elevated site, 1,200sqft

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