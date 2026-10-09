‘Getting to Páirc Uí Chaoimh is always the aim,’ says Maurice Shanley as Clonakilty ready for biggest test yet

CLONAKILTY haven’t played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh since their county final defeat to St Finbarr’s in 2021.

Their wait is over.

On Saturday evening (7pm throw-in), Clon will return to the home of Cork GAA when they renew acquaintances with the Barrs in the McCarthy Insurance Group premier senior football semi-final.

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Maurice Shanley has played in the venue plenty of times with Cork but this will be only his third appearance there for his club.

‘It’s special. It’s the showcase stadium in Cork. Every player wants to play there and show what they can do. We’ll definitely enjoy it and hopefully put in a good performance up there,’ Shanley told The Southern Star.

‘At the start of the year, we just wanted to go game by game. Getting to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, that’s always the aim. We’re enjoying the journey and we’ll enjoy the game this weekend. Getting back there was one of the big targets.

‘Clon is a massive football area and football is a big part of the town. This is a massive lift for the club as well. So, we’ll definitely try and put a performance in and represent the people of Clon well.’

The Brewery Town club are, along with Carrigaline, one of two semi-finalists unbeaten so far in the championship. They have defeated Knocknagree, Ballincollig and Newcestown. Worth noting too, Clon were in the driving seat against Castlehaven in a game they drew.

Every game is a challenge in this competition and Clon’s results show they are moving in the right direction.

‘We knew coming up against Newcestown in the quarter-final was going to be a massive battle, and it was. In the end, we came out with the win, and it was hard-fought.

‘The way the championship format has gone the last few years, every game is tough. With relegation and promotion, with every team that’s coming up, the championship is only getting tougher and tougher,’ Shanley explained.

‘Overall, that’s a positive for Cork football too, because the standard of the game is getting higher as well.’

The way manager Martin O’Brien is building a panel rather than just a starting team is encouraging too. Look at their quarter-final victory over Newcestown. Dylan Harrington came off the bench and struck for the crucial goal to put daylight between the teams. David Lowney also has to be credited with making a great run to assist that goal. Everyone is playing a part.

‘This year, a lot of lads were developed in the league. Chris Kenneally has been flying, he’s super fast. Dylan Harrington is another young fella who’s been pushing everyone as well,’ Shanley said.

‘The rest then are kind of older and settled, but there are more lads than that pushing for starting spots, so it’s all positive.

‘Everyone’s pushing each other. Chris and (Darragh) Gough have been flying it. Players like Sean White, Tom (Clancy), everyone’s driving on the standards in training. That’s showing on the pitch then. Everyone is playing well.’

In terms of absentees, Ross Mannix is an injury doubt after missing the Newcestown clash, but there was good news this week when Dan Darragh, sent off in the quarter-final, had his red card overturned so he’s available to play.

Shanley and Clon are under no illusions about how difficult this game against the Barrs will be.

They are reigning county champions, only lost last year’s Munster final by a point to eventual All-Ireland champions Dingle, and possess one of the top forwards in Cork right now in Steven Sherlock.

The Barrs talisman has hit 2-24 in the championship, more than any other player, and scored 0-9 in their quarter-final win over Carbery.

They have other threats in Brian Hayes (2-8), William Buckley (1-7) and John Wigginton Barrett (1-4).

Clon lost to the Barrs in league and championship in 2025 too, so they are well used to them.

‘We have played the Barrs the last few years. We played them twice last year – in the league final, where we lost after extra time, and in the championship when they beat us by a point in Bandon. They’re an excellent team. We know what they’re about,’ Shanley added.

‘It was a big day for Clon with the double-header (Barrs v Carbery, Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers), so the whole club was out for the Barrs’ quarter-final. They were very clinical, and they put on a good display against a solid Carbery team.’

A first final since 2021 and just the club’s second since 2008 would mean a lot to a football-mad town like Clon. Naturally though, they are only focused on this Saturday.

‘You can’t look too far ahead. Our motto all year has been taking it game by game, so we won’t be thinking too far ahead.

‘We’ll concentrate on Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the semi-final. Put in a good performance and just take it from there,’ Shanley added, as they prepare for a titanic clash in the big house.