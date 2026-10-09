FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: The business end beckons as Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers and Adrigole in semi-final action

MATTHEW HURLEY previews the semi-finals in the county and Carbery football championships

Clonakilty v St Finbarr’s,

PSFC, Saturday

(Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm)

Clonakilty’s first semi-final since 2021, the Brewery Town club is finally back in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Martin O’Brien’s team fully deserve to be in this position, beating Knocknagree, Ballincollig and Newcestown. Even in their draw against Castlehaven, they looked the more likely to win. Conor Daly, Dan Peet and Chris Kenneally have had stellar campaigns to date but it’s the experience of Tom Clancy, Seán White and Maurice Shanley that keeps the ship afloat. The availability of Dan Darragh, after his red card against Newcestown was overturned, is another boost. St Finbarr’s, despite losing two games so far, showed their class against Carbery in the quarter-final and Clon will know if they give Steven Sherlock, Brian Hayes and John Wigginton Barrett any space, they could be in trouble. Judging by their performances, Clon have every chance of causing a surprise.

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Carrigaline v Nemo Rangers,

PSFC, Saturday

(Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5.15pm)

In their first-ever premier senior semi-final, surprise packets Carrigaline will be looking to produce another noteworthy result. Since promotion from senior A in 2024, Michael Meaney’s team have played seven premier senior games, winning five and only losing in normal time to St Finbarr’s in 2025. The other game ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Newcestown last year. This year, they have beaten the Barrs, Mallow and Douglas. Former Tadhg MacCárthaigh footballer Brian O’Driscoll is playing a big role for Carrig. Eanna Desmond, Brian Coakley and Jack McCarthy are players to watch. As for Nemo, their quarter-final display against Castlehaven showed a glimpse of the city side potentially peaking at the right time again. They converted 76 percent of their efforts in their recent win with Bryan Hayes and Ross Corkery flying.

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Carbery Rangers v Kanturk,

SAFC, Sunday

(Macroom, 4pm)

One year after relegation from premier senior, Carbery Rangers are back at the business end of a championship following an impressive group campaign. The first half against Cill na Martra in their opener suggested they could be in for a tough season, but since then Ross have improved. They nearly got something out of the opening match, then comprehensively beat O’Donovan Rossa and Newmarket to go straight to a semi-final. Daragh Hayes and Paul Hodnett have been immense. Hayes is the second top scorer from play in the championship. The younger players in Dylan O’Neill and Timmy Cullinane have also excelled. Kanturk are a week on from their premier senior hurling defeat to St Finbarr’s so may have tired legs. Regardless, Ross need to watch Cork seniors Tommy and Paul Walsh as well as scoring sensation Grantas Bucinskas.

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Éire Óg v Cill na Martra,

SAFC, Saturday

(Coachford, 3pm)

Two Muskerry clubs go to battle here and this looks like an evenly-matched tie. Cill na Martra did win the previous championship meeting comfortably – last year’s semi-final – but expect a closer game this time. The Ó Duinníns have been performing for Cill na Martra with Shane, Dan and Ciarán all impressing. Former St Oliver Plunkett’s footballer Padraig Healy, known as Gaeilge as Padraig Ó hÉalaithe, is going well too. Éire Óg have Cork star Colm O’Callaghan in their ranks. 2010 All-Ireland winner Daniel Goulding is their top scorer while Jack Murphy is another to keep an eye on.

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Uibh Laoire v Naomh Abán,

PIFC, Sunday

(Macroom, 2pm)

Arguably, the two favourites for the third tier in Cork, they meet in the last four. There is no doubting Uibh Laoire’s quality. Beaten by Aghabullogue in the final last year, they possess one of the best forwards in the county in Chris Óg Jones. Cathal Vaughan and Ian Jones are two other frontmen to keep an eye on. Naomh Abán’s talisman Ed Ó Mír may be an injury doubt for this game so Donal Ó Ceallaigh, who scored 3-3 in their win over Macroom, is one to watch.

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Adrigole v Buttevant,

IAFC, Saturday

(Kilmichael, 3pm)

In their fourth semi-final in succession, Tim O’Sullivan’s Adrigole will be hoping to break their losing run. Defeats to Mitchelstown (2023), Boherbue (2024) and Ilen Rovers (2025) have hurt, but three wins from three in this year’s group stage emphasise their class. Tom O’Connor, Ben O’Sullivan and Cian O’Shea have been in top form and they will need to produce the goods again. Buttevant have serious momentum after wins over Ilen Rovers and Mitchelstown. Mark Lenahan, Conor Hanlon and David Hanlon are lethal forwards. As Ilen found out, if you give them space, they will punish you.

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Kilmurry v Boherbue,

IAFC, Friday

(Mourneabbey, 7.30pm)

Muskerry club Kilmurry have won every championship game so far and are proving their appearance in the semi-final last year was no fluke. They lost to eventual winners Ballinora in 2025, but are looking to go one step further this time. Denis O’Mullane, Liam Wall and Ruadhan Ó Curraoin are standouts for the 2024 Munster junior champions. Boherbue’s main threat is David O’Connor and his 1-7 against Bandon showed that earlier in the season. If Kilmurry can stop O’Connor, they can take their spot in the final.

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Canovee v Inniscarra,

PJFC, Friday

(Macroom, 7.30pm)

Another all-Muskerry affair here. Canovee, aside from their draw with Kilmacabea, have been flawless so far, recording a plus-40 scoring difference in the group stage. Conor Dodd, Jack Kelleher and Jim Moynihan are some of their key men. Inniscarra, in a surprise to some, beat Millstreet in the quarter-finals. Obviously, they only have one code to focus on which may help them. Cork senior hurler Sean O’Donoghue is one of their best players.

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Barryroe v Tadhg MacCárthaigh,

Carbery JAFC, Friday

( Dunmanway , 8pm)

Barryroe may be the favourites according to most, but Caheragh are in their second semi-final in a row for a reason. Norman Fleming’s Barryroe are unbeaten so far, the draw against Ballinascarthy being a blip but aside from that they have shown their class with Ryan O’Donovan, Olan O’Donovan and Luke Murphy excelling up front. Their 0-15 to 0-9 victory over Castlehaven in the quarter-final was comfortable but they will be expecting a bigger test here. Caheragh lost to St James in the group stage but have won every game aside from that and their win over Carbery Rangers in the quarter-finals was a great result. Talisman Luke Shorten struck 0-11 in that game and the Cork U20 is capable of repeating that showing. Goalkeeper Niall Kingston is another star while Oisin Daly has recorded a goal in two games on the bounce.

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St Mary’s v St James,

Carbery JAFC, Sunday

(Timoleague, 3pm)

Both clubs won their quarter-finals against Goleen and Kilmeen by the minimum and that should have benefited both. St James have won every game so far, beating St Oliver Plunkett’s, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Kilmeen. After a group stage exit in 2025 and relegation from the premier junior county championship in 2024, Alan O’Shea’s side have found their mojo again. Sean Whelton, James O’Driscoll, Ian Evans and Aaron Hayes are in good form and can produce it at the business end. St Mary’s drew their opener to Newcestown but since then have been on a winning roll, seeing off Castlehaven, Argideen Rangers and Goleen. Olan Corcoran, Darren O’Donovan and Niall Kelleher will be crucial if the Ballineen/Enniskeane club are to reach a second final in succession.