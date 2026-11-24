BUCKLEY’S Tiles and Bathrooms in Skibbereen have claimed the Best Marketing Award at the National Tiling and Flooring Association of Ireland (NTFAI) Awards 2026.

The award was split this year to recognise both large organisations and small to medium businesses, with Buckley’s being nominated for the latter.

“It’s very exciting to be recognised by a national body,” said Lauren Buckley, who runs the shop with her father Jerry.

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“It’s nice to have an award for small to medium sized businesses that don’t have a dedicated marketing team or department.”

“It’s like any small business. You’re in charge of every department. So you’re doing a bit of everything,” she explained.

“It’s a family run business so when I’m sharing things online or advertising, we just share our own opinions and we try to keep it authentic so maybe that comes across well.”

It clearly impressed the judges, with the local outfit taking home the top honours.

Buckley’s was also named the only Cork finalist in the Best Tile Shop Under 300 Square Meters category and was shortlisted for the Best Customer Service award.

Buckley’s Tiles and Bathrooms have over 30 years of experience in the business, and have claimed a number of accolades over the years.

They were awarded the Best Tile Shop Under 300 Square Meters award in 2024, and were shortlisted across numerous categories in 2025.

The 2026 awards were held in Clanard Court Hotel in Kildare and marked the fourth year of the event with the aim to honour exceptional individuals and businesses across 27 categories.