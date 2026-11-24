NEWLY-WEDS Gabriel and Ann Luca Ciobotaru from Bandon got the surprise of their lives when his colleagues at Bandon Fire Station put out all the stops to celebrate their nuptials on November 7.

As a retained firefighter with the station for the past three years, Gabriel, who is originally from Romania, told The Southern Star that they were both shocked when they saw the red carpet (actual fire hoses) lined out and his colleagues in full uniform complete with the fire engines lined up.

“Station officer John O’Connell organised it all as a surprise for us and we were totally blown away by his efforts. He told me to call to the station at around 1pm and it was a huge surprise to both of us,” said Gabriel.

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“John also organised for photographers to be there and it capped off a wonderful day.”

Having moved to Bandon eight years ago, he said it was always his dream to become a firefighter and that he enjoys working at Bandon Fire Station.

The couple got married in Passage West and held their reception at Bandon Town Hall and they want to thank Des Prendergast for facilitating their celebrations.

The parents of two also confirmed that Ann Luca is expecting a third child soon.