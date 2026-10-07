FARM CLASSICS: Retracing Deutz’ roots

A LONG established company, the German tractor producer Deutz can trace its roots back to 1864 to its founder Nicolaus August Otto who set up an engine manufacturing company. With the company portfolio expanding to thrashers and tractors, the Deutz MTH 222 was the company’s first mass produced tractor, launched by the firm in 1927.

By 1955, the company had reached the 100,000 tractor milestone, and acquired a majority shareholding in the FAHR company in 1968 , rebranding for as Deutz-Fahr, manufacturing both tractors and combine harvesters.

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In 1995, Deutz-Fahr was acquired by the Italian Same to form Same Deutz Fahr (SDF group) with Deutz Fahr further rebranded to Deutz AG.

Worthy of note is the popularity of Deutz air cooled and liquid cooled engines across a variety of both agricultural and industrial applications, including Fendt for a period of time.

The replacing the four and 6 cylinder tractors of the Deutz DX range, the AgroPrima was launched in 1989. A mid-range line up, it was complimented by the drop nose AgroXtra, and the larger, higher horsepower AgroStar ranges.

The entry tractor of the AgroPrima range was the 4.31 tractor, which is the only naturally aspirated tractor in the four cylinder line up which included the 4.51 and 4.56. Powered by a four-cylinder Deutz air-cooled 4.1l, F4L 913 engine, producing 75hp. Early models featured a 15F/5R gearbox with the updated 18F/6R 40kph transmission a more desired option.

At the working end of the tractor, hydraulic output is 40/min with a rear linkage capacity rated at 3.8tons across all of the four cylinder models. The tractor has twin PTO stubs to provide both 540 and 1000rpm speeds, fitted side by side. At the scales, the tractor weighs just over

3.7tons. The MasterCab of the DX range evolved into the StarCab for the AgroPrima tractors, boasting frameless doors and front windscreen which greatly boosted visibility.

Controls were logically placed, with all gear levers, linkage and hydraulic controls falling nicely to the right hand. The near gear lever selects the range and reverse, with the off lever selecting gears-1-6. The operators seat features a navy and silver pin stripe to the right which is a nice detail.

Still an option of Deutz tractors, the front windscreen opens fully or on latch to aid ventilation, while a large pane of glass below the back window provided an excellent view of implements. High spec models featured the new AgroTronic electronic linkage and draft control unit.

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