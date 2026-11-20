DEFENDING champion Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) is bidding to become the first athlete to claim back-to-back titles since Shona Heaslip in 2016 and 2017 when she puts her national cross-country crown on the line this Sunday.

The Sport Ireland Campus is the place to be on Sunday as some of the stars of Irish athletics descend on the venue chasing domestic honours and European selection at the 123.ie National Senior, U23, U20 and Juvenile Even Age Cross Country Championships.

The senior women’s race (7,500 metres) promises to be another enthralling contest when it gets underway at 2.10pm.

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Enniskeane woman Everard will arrive in confident form, having claimed an impressive victory over 6,000m at the Autumn Open Cross Country on the Sport Ireland Campus course on October 18th.

The two-time national senior cross country champion (2023 and 2025) also boasts considerable international experience, having represented Ireland at the last three European Cross Country Championships. Her most recent appearance saw her secure an excellent 10th place finish in the senior women’s race in Lagoa, Portugal, last December.

Everard also cracked the top 25 at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida in January, finishing 23rd and was 20th in the 10,000m at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham in August.

Others to watch include Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers) who has represented Ireland at every European Cross Country Championships since 2019 (U20, U23 and senior), Emily Haggard Kearney (North Belfast Harriers) who made her maiden Euro Cross appearance last year and former national novice cross country champion Abbie Sheridan (St. Peter’s AC) who represented Ireland in the 3000m Steeplechase at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham during the summer.

Niamh Allen (Leevale AC), who was runner-up last year, will miss this year’s championships but could still be selected for the European Cross Country Championships.