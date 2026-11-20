SKIBBEREEN Community School opened their Corn Dhonncha Uí Nuanáin campaign with a 4-23 to 2-7 victory over St Patrick’s Secondary School, Castleisland this week.

Maurice Moore's side produced a brilliant performance all through with O'Donovan Rossa's Matthew Murphy and Jason Collins, Castlehaven duo Niall O'Callaghan and Dan McCarthy and Aodh Whooley of Ilen Rovers playing starring roles.

Granted, Kerry school St Pats fielded a very young team but this was an ideal start to the Munster B championship for Skibb as Jason Collins, Dan McCarthy and John O'Donovan got their goals.

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The West Cork school face another Kerry school in Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne next Wednesday (12.30pm) where a draw would see them through to the knockout rounds.

St Pats beat Chorca Dhuibhne in the group opener so the Dingle school will need a result against Skibb.

Skibb also have a Simcox Cup semi-final coming up on Monday, November 30th against St Francis College Rochestown in Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G (12pm).