HSE South West has warned that older people are at greater risk of complications and hospitalisation from respiratory viruses such as flu and Covid-19.

For older people, in particular, vaccination remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to help protect against serious illness and reduce the risk of hospitalisation, according to the HSE.

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Everyone over the age of 60 is entitled to a free flu vaccine, with HSE South West advising eligible individuals to receive both the flu vaccine and the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The same recommendation applies to people with certain underlying medical conditions and those with weakened immune systems.

HSE South West Consultant Geriatrician Dr Bart Daly encouraged people to heed the advice, saying: “Most people over 60 play an active role in family life, spending time with grandchildren, supporting loved ones, or participating in local community groups. Getting vaccinated is not just about protecting yourself; it can also help reduce the risk of spreading infection to family members, friends and others who may be vulnerable to serious illness.”

Eligible individuals can get their flu and Covid-19 vaccines free of charge through participating GPs and pharmacies.

HSE South West vaccination teams will also visit residential care homes to administer vaccines to residents. Both vaccines can be given at the same appointment, making the vaccination process quicker, more convenient and ensuring protection against both illnesses.