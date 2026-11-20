MATTHEW HURLEY previews the big Munster and Corn Uí Mhuirí football games

Uibh Laoire v Killenaule,

Munster IFC semi-final, Saturday

(Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm)

John McNulty’s team face the Tipperary champions in a provincial semi-final after Killenaule beat Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh in the quarter-final. Fossa, with David and Paudie Clifford, are at the other side of the draw, but to test themselves against the Kerry club, Uibh Laoire need to take care of business this weekend. Having the game in Páirc Uí Rinn is an advantage, too. The Jones brothers up front are capable of putting up big tallies. Cork star Chris Óg Jones scored 1-10 against Kiskeam. He finished top scorer from play in the county championship with a whopping 6-31. Ian Jones showed he can perform just as well by netting a hat-trick in the county final. Cathal Vaughan and Timmy Roberts are key players, too. Cill na Martra made it all the way to the All-Ireland final in this grade back in 2023/24, so it’s not impossible for Uibh Laoire to make their mark.

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Canovee v CJ Kickhams Mullinahone,

Munster JFC semi-final, Saturday

(Ardfinnan, 1.15pm)

Another away trip over the county bounds for Canovee but they showed in their quarter-final win over Clare’s Parteen-Meelick that they are a force to be reckoned with. The Mid Cork club outscored Parteen by 1-14 to no score in a devastating 35-minute spell. Judging by that performance, they are well capable of taking down the Tipp standard-bearers. Eoghan Lehane and Daire McMahon scored goals in the quarter-final and were threats throughout while Jack Kelleher has recorded 2-30 in the championship this season. That’s not even mentioning their strong defence that has let no goals in this year’s championship. They will be strong favourites to face either Kerry’s Keel or Waterford club Shamrocks in the provincial final.

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Bandon v Clonakilty,

Carbery JCHC final, Saturday

(Ballinascarthy, 2.30pm)

One of the last Carbery finals to take place in 2026, it pits Bandon’s third team against Clon’s seconds. Bandon, who have enjoyed great success as a whole this year, fielded a third string for the first time in a long time. Their first team won the county intermediate A, their seconds reached the Carbery junior A semi-finals and now the thirds want to cap off the season with a championship title. The Lilywhites have beaten Kilbrittain (1-19 to 2-9) and Argideen Rangers (1-15 to 0-11) so far. Clon didn’t have their best season in hurling but their B team will look to give them hope leading into 2027. The Brewery Town club has seen off Kilbrittain (2-15 to 2-14) and Argideen Rangers (1-17 to 3-6) to date.

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Clonakilty CC v Presentation SS Milltown,

Corn Uí Mhuirí Group 2, Wednesday

(1.30pm)

It’s a busy month ahead for Clonakilty Community College. This game against Milltown leads the way before a Simcox Cup semi-final against De La Salle Macroom, a potential final of that competition and their rescheduled game against St Brendan’s College Killarney in Munster. A win for Clon against Milltown would earn them a place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare. The West Cork school saw off Clare side St Flannan’s College Ennis in round one (1-16 to 2-11) with Tom Whooley, James Maguire and Howard O’Donovan to the fore. Milltown have lost both of their games so far, against St Brendan’s and St Flannan’s, and seem over-reliant on Kieran Fitzgerald who has 0-17 so far. Clon should be favourites here.

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Hamilton HS Bandon v St Francis College Rochestown,

Corn Uí Mhuirí Group 1, Wednesday

(1.30pm)

Following their narrow 2-6 to 2-5 defeat against Intermediate School Killorglin, Hamilton High School Bandon need to win this game against a Rochestown team that is flying. The Hammies won their opener against Mount Saint Michael Rosscarbery but couldn’t back that up with a win over Killorglin. Rochestown have won both of their opening games and averaged a winning margin of 11 points. Liam Ryan is Hammies’ top scorer with 1-4 and he is supported by Ronan Sheehy, Conail Hurley, Aidan O’Driscoll and Donncha O’Mahony. Paddy Lordan’s team will need to keep a close eye on Rochestown sharpshooter Ben Corkery-Delaney. The Carrigaline teen has scored 1-20 in two games, proving his class.

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Mount Saint Michael Rosscarbery v IS Killorglin,

Corn Uí Mhuirí Group 1, Wednesday

(1.30pm)

Mathematically, Rosscarbery can still qualify for the knockout stage but they will need a lot to go their way. Firstly, they need to beat Killorglin. Then hope Hammies lose to Rochestown. Finally, they also need a 31-point swing in points difference. It seems unrealistic for Mike Keohane’s young men but they will no doubt want to end their first season at Corn Uí Mhuirí level on a high. Carbery Rangers’ Luke O’Neill has shown why he is so highly rated with 0-9 so far, including three two-pointers. Kilmacabea players Joseph McCarthy, Joe O’Donovan and Milo Kinsella have shown well too. Killorglin need a win to assure a passage to the quarter-final and Darragh O’Connor is their top scorer with 1-5.