Clonakilty 17

Dromore 57

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

IT’S not the result that Clonakilty RFC wanted or envisaged, but it’s an experience that they can learn from.

Having beaten Ballina in the previous round of the Energia All-Ireland Men's Junior Cup, Clon hosted their first-ever home game in this competition against Ulster club Dromore at The Vale on Saturday.

But Dromore came, saw and conquered, as five first-half tries set up this quarter-final win.

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‘A tough result today and a tough day out there. Dromore are a very good side and we knew that coming into the game. You could see they’re very complete and, obviously, we wish them well for the rest of their campaign,’ Clonakilty RFC chairman Neville Burton told The Southern Star.

‘We’ve had a few tough results this season, but I don't think it defines us. We’re still confident that we're moving in the right direction. We’ve got a good squad there, and we’re going to bounce back from this.’

With a big home game against Kilfeacle coming up this Sunday in the Munster Junior League Division 1, there is a chance for Clon to bounce back. They currently sit ninth in Division 1 after two wins and three defeats in their opening five games.

‘We’re a little bit banged up. We’ve got a few injuries, like other teams out there. We’ll find our rhythm again and bring a few people back in. We’ve definitely got the ability to play good rugby,’ Burton explained.

‘We’re trying to play a good brand of rugby and I have no doubt we’ll bounce back. We stand with the team irrespective of the results. We know we’re heading in the right direction, and this team will bounce back. They can play rugby.’

The West Cork men played with a wind advantage in the first half but were behind after just four minutes. Sustained pressure from Dromore led to Dean Dillon touching down with Johnny Hunter adding the extras.

Clon, to their credit, didn't let the heads drop and won a penalty in the next play, gaining territory. They won their attacking line-out but their build-up play was quelled by Dromore’s Jack Dillon, who intercepted a Clon pass before racing clear to score. It was 12-0 after nine minutes.

Every time Clon seemed to garner momentum, Dromore would instantly punish them. A third try courtesy of Alex Stevenson, following an offload by Adam McDonald, made it 19-0.

An unfortunate injury to back-row Ciarán McCarthy compounded Clon’s worries but they finally crossed over the whitewash on 23 minutes, as Abraham Tamargo Vinces got their opening score. Ben Ridgeway added the conversion to make it 19-7.

McDonald turned try scorer for Dromore’s fourth before Jim Twomey bundled over for Clon. The last play of the half saw Jack Dillon finish off his second try and the Down club’s fifth, as they led 33-12 at the break.

Luke Dillon touched down in the corner three minutes into the second period for Dromore’s sixth try, but Ridgeway pulled one back for a Clon team that never threw in the towel.

The Ulster club rounded off a nine-try display with Hunter, Luke Dillon and Aaron Stewart earning five-pointers.

Clon will focus their attention back on the league this Sunday at home to Kilfeacle (2.30pm).

‘They’re leading the league at the moment. They won it last year and are a side that looks ready to go up to the AIL, in my view. But that’s the kind of challenge we want,’ Burton added.

‘I see this as an opportunity: how do we respond against them? We’re away to Skibbereen the following week, which again is never easy. It’s a derby match and Skibb is always tough for us. I really look forward to those challenges because I think that we’re the kind of team that can rise to those challenges and make a statement. I’m hoping that we turn the corner very quickly after a couple of tough weeks.’

Scorers

Clonakilty: Ben Ridgeway (one try, one conversion); Abraham Tamargo Vinces, Jim Twomey (one try each).

Dromore: Johnny Hunter (one try, six conversions); Jack Dillon, Luke Dillon (two tries each); Dean Dillon, Alex Stevenson, Adam McDonald, Aaron Stewart (one try each).

Clonakilty: Ben Ridgeway; Niall Barrett, Dane Matthew, Ben Lovell, Jim Twomey; Eoin Downey, Dara Walsh; Gearóid O’Donovan, Jack Ryan, Dave Jennings (captain); James Deegan, Donnacha Walsh; Luke McCarthy, Ciarán McCarthy, Abraham Tamargo Vinces.

Replacements: Tom Doyle, Matthew McCarthy, Stephen O’Hea, Derry O’Donovan, Patrick McCarthy.

Dromore: Adam McDonald; Aaron Stewart, Luke Dillon, Dean Dillon, Jack Dillon; Johnny Hunter, Alex Stevenson; Adam Hanna, Harry Long, Rory Stewart; Ross Stewart, Matthew McMaster; Matthew Thompson, Peter Heasly, Gary Dillon (captain).

Replacements: Daniel Serplus, James Rutledge, Sam Walker, Harvey Patterson, Ryan Hanna.

Referee: Paudie Sheehan.