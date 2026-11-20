St Oliver Plunkett’s 2-13

St Finbarr’s 0-12

A DOMINANT first-half showing was key for St Oliver Plunkett’s as they progressed to the Co-Op Superstores county junior B hurling final.

They had tight wins on their way to the Carbery JBHC title, as well as their county quarter-final win over Tracton, but this semi-final in Ovens was more comfortable.

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The Ahiohill club led 2-7 to 0-5 at the break, with goals from Darragh McCarthy after ten minutes and captain Roy O’Driscoll on 20 minutes.

A St Finbarr’s dismissal towards the end of the opening half compounded matters for the city club’s third string.

The Barrs, desperate to pull themselves back into it, shot for goals in the second half but Plunkett’s full-back line held firm.

Even when the Barrs got a sight of goal, the Carbery club’s goalkeeper, Cormac Lyons, made three outstanding saves.

Plunkett’s face Newtownshandrum’s second team in the final on Sunday, November 29th (2pm) at Páirc Uí Rinn.

‘It’s big for the club. We were in a county final three years ago but before that it was going back to 2002. They don’t come around too often. It’s a nice thing to be in the final again,’ Plunkett’s boss Conor O’Driscoll told The Southern Star.

‘We started well. The two early goals settled us. That six-point gap, we held that for the rest of the game. Cormac made a couple of good saves at the end because those scores could have changed the game. The whole team worked very hard and hurled well. We used the ball well too. We’re very happy.’

After falling short in the confined junior B championship earlier this year at the semi-final stage, there is a determination for O’Driscoll’s team to add to their Carbery crown.

Now they have a relatively full squad, they are well capable of making one final effort to end the season on a high.

‘We were targeting the confined championship because there are less teams in that competition and less games to get to a final. We ended up losing that semi-final to Castlemagner. We had lost a lot of players during the summer with a couple away on J1s and we had a few injuries at the time too,’ O’Driscoll explained.

‘We ran out of steam at that stage of the confined competition. Now, we have everyone back and we’re staying injury-free. We have a settled team at the moment for the last three or four games. We are looking forward to the final against Newtown.’

St Oliver Plunkett’s scorers: Darragh McCarthy 1-6 (4f); Roy O’Driscoll 1-2; Darragh Murphy 0-2; Cian McCarthy, Niall O’Driscoll, Finn Moroney 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Cormac Lyons; Owen McCarthy, Garry McCarthy, Jamie O’Neill; Seán Crowley, Brian Walsh, Niall O’Driscoll; Mike Crowley, Ciarán Dullea; Mike Collins, Darragh Murphy, Cian McCarthy; Darragh McCarthy, Eoin McKennedy, Roy O’Driscoll (captain).

Subs: Finn Moroney for M Collins (35); Alan McKennedy for E McKennedy (45); Seán White for Cian McCarthy (50); Seán Gazdar for Darragh McCarthy (55).