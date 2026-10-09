CONTENDERS RANKED: Who will rule the Carbery Junior A Football Championship?

MATTHEW HURLEY ranks the four teams left in the Carbery JAFC

1. ST JAMES

The only side left in the Carbery JAFC with a 100 percent winning record, St James have been the most consistent team in this campaign. Relegated from the county premier junior championship in 2024 and failing to make it out of the group in Carbery last season would have knocked the Ardfield club back a few pegs, but they have recovered well this season. Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, Tadhg MacCárthaigh and St Oliver Plunkett’s were dealt with in the group stage before a huge test in the quarter-final against Kilmeen. A Seán Whelton winner got St James over the line. Maybe this was the test they needed going into the latter stages. Whelton has experience with the Cork U20s and at schools’ level with Clonakilty Community College. Other star men for Alan O’Shea’s team include Aaron Hayes, James O’Driscoll and Ian Evans. St James have won this competition twice, in 2019 and 2022, and also have a proud record of never losing a south-west final.

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2. BARRYROE

Arguably, they are the team with the most individual quality, with three diamonds up front. Ryan O’Donovan is a former Cork underage player and the Carbery divisional team’s key scorer. Captain Olan O’Donovan, another former Cork underage star, scored 0-5 on his return from injury in their last game. Luke Murphy, a current Cork U20, is another rising star coming onto the scene. Add in the quality from across the team such as Dermot Dineen, Liam Colbert and Conn Dineen and it’s easy to see why they are so highly rated. Wins over St Colum’s, Goleen and Castlehaven emphasised their quality but a draw against Ballinascarthy earlier in the campaign showed they can be got at. Surprisingly, the Sky Blues have won the Carbery football title once, in 2023. This year is a chance for Norman Fleming’s team to win another championship with their talented crop. Caheragh will be difficult opponents but you would have to have Barryroe as favourites to reach just their fifth final.

3. ST MARY’S

Last year’s finalists, it may be harsh to put the Saints third in this list. However, Tiernan O’Driscoll’s team have only won two matches in this campaign, the lowest out of any of the remaining clubs. Draws against Newcestown and Castlehaven’s second strings weren’t the ideal results to start the championship but a comprehensive victory over Argideen Rangers followed by a narrow win over Goleen has restored confidence back into the Ballineen/Enniskeane side. They have their scoring stars in Darren O’Donovan, Niall Kelleher and, of course, former Cork underage player Olan Corcoran. Their last Carbery JAFC title was in 2014, and they have lost two finals already in this decade, in 2021 and 2025. The Saints will be desperate to finish the job this year but with St James winning every game so far, Mary’s will experience a difficult semi-final.

4. TADHG MacCÁRTHAIGH

Caheragh have reached the semi-final stage for the last two years and are becoming a consistent presence in the business end of the Carbery championship. This year, they have won three of their four games, only losing to St James. They have beaten St Oliver Plunkett’s, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas and Carbery Rangers’ second team so far. Their most recent win was the most impressive, considering Ross won the county league Division 7 title this year. Donal Stack’s team possess some top talent, led by Cork U20 player Luke Shorten. He hit 0-11 against Carbery Rangers. Goalkeeper Niall Kingston, Mark O’Driscoll and Dylan Murray are key players and will need big performances if they are to shock Barryroe. Out of the teams left, Caheragh have the most championships with seven, the last title coming in 2021, so they have the pedigree.