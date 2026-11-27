Some of Cork’s best-known musicians will gather at De Barra’s Folk Club in Clonakilty on Saturday, November 28, for a very special night celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of rock music’s most iconic concerts, The Last Waltz.

Originally held on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1976, at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom, The Last Waltz marked the farewell concert of the legendary group The Band. Immortalised in Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed concert film, it remains a landmark moment in music history.

Fifty years on, Last Chance Coyote will pay tribute to The Band’s extraordinary musical legacy, bringing together an impressive collection of local talent to celebrate the songs and spirit of that unforgettable night.

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The Coyotes feature Ali Crampton (vocals, mandolin and harmonica), Stu Crampton (guitars and vocals), Pat Crowley (keyboards, accordion and vocals), Brian Hennessy (bass and vocals) and Anthony Noonan (drums and vocals).

Between them, the musicians have decades of experience performing and recording at home and internationally. Stu Crampton also shares a special connection with The Band, having formed a friendship with the late Rick Danko during the 1990s.

Joining them for the celebration will be a stellar line-up of special guests, including Ricky Lynch, Joe O’Callaghan, Eugene Brosnan, Kevin McNally, Eithne O’Mahony, Ger Duggan, Rian Crowley, Gráinne O’Brien, Liam De Barra, Eoin Barclay, Kate Whelton, Dominic Whelton, Des O’Mahony and Zachary-Scott Harte.

Tickets for this concert in De Barras are €17.50 and the gig starts at 9.30pm.