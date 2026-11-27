RETAIL giant Tesco is planning to build a supermarket in the centre of Bandon.

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The supermarket has applied to Cork County Council for planning permission for the store on Station Road, close to Aldi, while a public notice has gone up at the site.

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The application includes a single-storey store with a licensed alcohol sales area, 127 car parking spaces, cycle parking for 44 bikes and click-and-collect bays.

The 1.44-hectare site includes the Shamrock Tyres premises and greenfield land behind it. The site is bounded to the North by the former railway station, by Station Road to the West, to the South by Connolly Street and by car showrooms to the East.

The plan also includes new footpaths, trolley bays, a store canopy and pedestrian crossings, as well as a redesigned site entrance, sewer upgrades, landscaping, lighting and rooftop solar panels.

If given the go ahead, one existing building would be demolished.

If planning is granted it would become the first Tesco store in West Cork, despite numerous efforts to build its supermarkets in both Bantry and Clonakilty in recent years.

A spokesperson for Tesco confirmed that a planning application has been submitted for a Tesco store in Bandon.

“We hope the plans will allow us to serve the local community and make shopping that little bit easier for customers. We look forward to engaging with the planning process and will share further details at the appropriate time.”