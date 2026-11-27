ARTISTS, musicians and performers from across West Cork will bring a unique production to Skibbereen Town Hall on Sunday November 29 at 7.30pm.

A Christmas Wish for Gaza will feature songs, music and words of hope and peace and will raise vital funds for the Doctors Without Borders’ Gaza Fund.

Directed by renowned Palestinian Director Nasser Al Swirki and featuring a host of singers and performers including David Puttnam, composer Maurice Roycroft and singers Camilla Griehsel, Martin Leahy and Aine O Gorman the show will highlight the plight of Palestinians in Gaza as we head into the Christmas season, offering a window into their strength, hope and resilience in these most difficult and painful times. The production is performed at a time when the blockade of humanitarian aid continues and families are sleeping in tents and ruins for the third winter in a row.

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Nasser Al Swirki was born in Gaza City and now lives here in West Cork, where he has been touring with the West Cork for Palestine production of the Gaza Monologues for the last 18 months.

“Despite the anger and pain that we have all experienced as we have seen a genocide unfold in Gaza and as we witness the ongoing suffering of the population there, it is uplifting to be part of a creative response from the wonderful artistic community of West Cork. We never forget that the work we do in small communities across Ireland is seen and appreciated deeply by Palestinians in Gaza and in that respect when we perform, we do so as an act of deep community solidarity and importantly, Palestinians know that they are not forgotten by the world.”

West Cork for Palestine is hosting this event not only to raise awareness but to raise vital funds for medical staff and supplies to get into Gaza. As Irish people prepare for Christmas with their families, we are using this opportunity to connect with families in Gaza who will be celebrating the birth of Jesus just 40 miles from Gaza in Bethlehem. It is significant that this event will take place on the first Sunday of Advent, which marks the beginning of a new year for Christians and in the lighting of the first advent candle symbolises hope in the darkness. Nasser adds: “This performance is above all a commitment to supporting the restoration and foundations of real hope for Palestinians, not just this Christmas, but for a future of lasting peace and justice.”

Tickets are available online at https://buytickets.at/westcorkforpalestine/2519369 and also at Thornhills in Skibbereen. West Cork for Palestine are grateful to Cork County Council for letting us use the Town Hall for this special performance.