AN exciting musical meeting between Ireland and Estonia comes to two West Cork venues this November, as Baltimore Fiddle Fair presents KOOS. LE CHÉILE (TOGETHER), featuring Irish duo Aoife Ní Bhriain and Cormac McCarthy alongside Estonia’s acclaimed Duo Ruut.

Funded as part of the Culture Programme for Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2026, the four-concert tour celebrates shared European musical connections through an intimate, acoustic programme of traditional music, original compositions and contemporary influences.

Award-winning Irish musicians Aoife Ní Bhriain and Cormac McCarthy bring together Irish traditional music, classical and jazz influences in a distinctive musical partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their acclaimed debut album, Cosán Casta, explores the music and traditions they grew up with, blending archival tunes and original compositions.

From Estonia, Duo Ruut – Ann-Lisett Rebane and Katariina Kivi – create a mesmerising sound using a single Estonian zither and two voices.

Drawing on their musical heritage alongside contemporary songwriting, their inventive and atmospheric performances have attracted international acclaim.

Presented by Baltimore Fiddle Fair, the tour brings these two remarkable duos together in a celebration of music on Friday November 27 in the Briery Gap, Macroom and Saturday November 28 in the Town Hall, Skibbereen.

All concerts begin at 8pm. Tickets: €25, available directly from each venue.

For Further information visit www.fiddlefair.com