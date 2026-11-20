FROM Bantry, Bandon and Ballincollig to Fermoy, Clonakilty and Mallow, Cork’s nominees have made significant contributions to emergency response, first aid training, community support and humanitarian service.

The shortlist includes John McCarthy, Bantry, who is a finalist in the Community Support Volunteer of the Year category.

A Bantry Branch volunteer for more than 15 years, John has served as chairperson, driver, trainer and Emergency First Responder. Alongside his professional work with the ambulance service, he generously dedicates his free time to supporting the Irish Red Cross and helping his local community.

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Bandon’s Jonathan Tyner is a shortlisted nominee for Instructor of the Year.

An Advanced Paramedic with the HSE, Jonathan has made an outstanding contribution to training Emergency First Responders and Emergency Medical Technicians across Cork South West.

John O’Carroll is shortlisted as nominee Volunteer of the Year – Clonakilty. A Clonakilty Branch volunteer since 2009, John helps organise community transport services for organisations including the Cope Foundation and Cork Mental Health. His ongoing work includes supporting transport to medical appointments and activities for vulnerable members of the community, reflecting his commitment to helping people maintain their independence and wellbeing.

The Cork nominees will join volunteers from across Ireland at the Irish Red Cross National Volunteer Awards ceremony in Dublin, on Saturday November 28, where this year’s award winners will be announced.