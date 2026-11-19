CARBERY clubs St Colum’s and Clonakilty lost out in their respective Cork camogie county finals last weekend.

This year’s SE Systems Cork Camogie junior C county final turned into a personal duel between two of Cork’s most talented senior inter-county stars, Libby Coppinger and Amy O’Connor.

St Colum’s and St Vincent’s faced off at Castle Road with the junior C title on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Carbery club’s path to this year’s decider coincided with a junior E LGFA county final success. Add to that, impressive championship wins over Dungourney, Fermoy, Passage West and Bandon, and St Colum’s had high hopes of completing a camogie and LGFA double.

Cork sharpshooter Amy O’Connor had other ideas and fired over eight first-half points. In response, Libby Coppinger contributed an early goal and two points as St Colum’s changed ends 0-9 to 1-2 behind.

The Carbery club were much improved in the second half. St Vincent’s were restricted to 1-2 after the break but player-of-the-match Amy O’Connor’s goal would prove decisive. She finished with 1-9.

Libby Coppinger did raise a second green flag, and ended with 2-4, but it was St Vincent’s who prevailed 1-11 to 2-6. Jackie Moore (0-2) also contributed to St Colum’s scoresheet.

***

Inniscarra ended Clonakilty’s hopes of winning this year’s Keary’s Cork Camogie U16 P1 county championship.

Castle Road hosted a county final in which the Carbery club was eager to complete a positive campaign.

The Brewery Town defeated Milford (2-15 to 1-9), Newtownshandrum (2-16 to 1-13) and Sarsfields (2-18 to 3-10) to finish top of their U16 P1 championship group. That outcome set up a county semi-final meeting with Charleville where Clon edged a close encounter 3-13 to 3-9.

Last Saturday’s county final was nip and tuck all the way through and one in which Inniscarra used a strong wind to build a 2-7 to 0-3 interval lead. All seven Inniscarra points arrived after the 30-minute mark.

Clonakilty held their opponents to three points in the second period but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-10 to 1-9 defeat.

Clon's scorers included Luisne Deiseach (1-6), Aoife White, Eibhlin Murphy and Isabelle Ahern (0-1 each).

‘This group of girls are an absolute credit to their club,’ Clonakilty U16 coach Sean Byerley told The Southern Star.

‘Their commitment to training has been fantastic all year and we have a great group, players and coaches combined. I said it to them afterwards. Reaching a U16 P1 county final will be absolutely massive for them going forward.

‘Two years ago, we lost to Sarsfields in the U14 county semi-finals and Inniscarra went on to beat Sars in the final. So, this year, we went one better and next time we need to go one better again.

‘The team has grown and really matured because we lost some key players to injury this year. So, I think in a roundabout way, they’re going to be a (much) better team because of that.’

The Clonakilty U16 squad included Aisling Crowley, Maya Manning-Montero, Áine Hennessy, Maisy Lyons, Matilda O’Donovan, Meabh Lyons, Alex O’Brien, Luisne Déiseach, Ella Haughney, Eibhlin Murphy, Aoife White, Aoibhinn O’Donovan, Isabelle Aherne, Saoirse Gilmore, Grace Forristal, Sadbh Hart, Emily Buttimer, Leah Ní Dhonnabhain, Róisin Curtin, Siún McCarthy, Mary O’Regan, Elena Harrington, Emily Williamson, Ailbhe Byerley and Una Mai Hallissey.