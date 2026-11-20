St Colum’s 3-15

Cobh 1-8

DESPITE St Colum’s making the long trip to Cobh on Sunday, the Kealkill club travelled home happy after a comprehensive victory in this Cork ETB county U21B football quarter-final.

The Carbery champions were in control for the majority of the contest and enjoyed the dream start when Cian Kelleher netted in the opening moments.

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St Colum’s went on to lead 3-3 to 0-5 at the break, as Kelleher and Dan Andrews scored further goals, while Liam Hourihane impressed in keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Cobh kept in touch with Timmy Wilk’s fine two-pointer before half-time, but St Colum’s pushed on in the second half with Thomas O’Donoghue excelling from frees.

The east Cork club did reply with a goal from 14-yard free and a two-pointer free, however St Colum’s always kept them at arm’s length with two further two-pointers from Hourihane, who scored 0-6 on the day.

Scores from Donnah Murnane, Shay O’Mahony and DJ O’Brien meant that St Colum’s finished the game strong.

The Carbery club will play Diarmuid Ó Muruchus in a semi-final on the weekend of December 4th-6th, with Mitchelstown and Ballinora meeting on the other side of the draw.

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Meanwhile, in the county U21 A hurling championship, Ibane Gaels will have home advantage for their quarter-final against the Seandún winners – either St Finbarr’s, Glen Rovers or Douglas – provisionally fixed for the weekend of November 27th-29th. With Barryroe in junior A county football final action on Saturday, November 28th, that date may change.

The Argideen Rangers and Barryroe amalgamation won the Carbery U21 crown in August against Bandon and have players such as Olan O’Donovan, Luke Murphy, Conrad Murphy, James Crowley and Danny Lawton in their ranks.

The winners of that quarter-final will face Muskerry winners, Ballincollig or Inniscarra, in the last four.

The other side of the draw sees the Avondhu winners at home to the Carrigdhoun kingpins. The winner of that game faces either Sarsfields or Midleton in the semi-final.

St James’ county U21 C hurling quest begins away to city side Brian Dillon’s on the weekend of November 27th-29th. The Ardfield club won the Carbery championship by beating Owen Gaels, 3-17 to 3-9, in the final. Seán Whelton, Liam Dooley and Cathal O’Loughlin are some of their stars.