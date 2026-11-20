FIVE members of the Ardilaun Guide Unit, Saoirse Dunne, Thando Shibambo, Isabelle Leahy, Ciara Fabrizi and Anna Mehigan, were presented with their National Guide Award pin by President of IGG, Deidre Henley.

The Guides have taken part in many activities within the Macroom and wider community – Hi Digital sessions with the Macrompian Area Retirement Group and other parishioners, fundraising and shopping for foodstuffs for Macroom Food Connect and the Community First Responders, taking part in Darkness into Light for Pieta House and the Memory Walk for the Alzheimer Society, contributing to Cork Penny Dinners.

Ciara said: “I enjoyed meeting with friends from other Units, which really made me realise how full-circle the whole thing was, because if I had never joined Guides, I would not have been able to get involved in great things and meet great people along the way.”

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Isabelle reports: “As each Guide was presented with her pin and certificate, a short passage detailing her time and achievements as a Guide was read aloud. It was a fantastic way to recognise each girl, her talents and accomplishments. Overall, it was an amazing day that was enjoyed by all.”

Five members of MacEgan Senior Branch were presented with their Bronze Gaisce Awards and three their Silver Gaisce Awards by Avril Ryan, CEO of Gaisce – the Presidents’ Award. Thando Abiodun, Ruth Burton, Liadan O’Regan, Aliyah Madojutimi and Abi Duggan received the Bronze Award - Dara Russell, Rachel O’Shea and Emily Mehigan received the Silver Award. All members were also presented with the Senior Branch Bronze Stars and Silver Moons respectively by Deirdre, who is IGG’s Gaisce PAL.

Ruth said that “Gaisce is an opportunity to explore who you are. It gives a chance to discover new hobbies, develop the one that you have and improve yourself as a person. It helped me both develop and strengthen my friendships”.

Dara described her achievement “I’m really proud to be awarded my Silver Gaisce and Silver Moon and I look forward now to working on my Gold Gaisce and Gold SB award.”