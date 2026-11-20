MARY Immaculate College (MIC) has announced the five recipients of its 2026/27 Elite Sports Scholarship Scheme, recognising their outstanding achievements at inter-county, national and international levels. Tipperary senior camogie player Celine Guinan has been awarded this year’s gold scholarship, while Skibbereen international rower Moya Knowles and Tipperary All-Ireland-winning hurler Joe Caesar have received silver scholarships.

They are joined by Tipperary hurler Euan Murray and Galway hurler Eoghan Mulleady, who have each received a bronze scholarship. Now in its seventh year, the scholarship honours the legacy of former staff members and sporting icons Noreen Lynch and Leonard Enright. The scheme supports talented student-athletes as they balance the demands of their academic studies with their sporting ambitions. Congratulating this year’s recipients, Feargal O’Callaghan, director of Sport at MIC, said: “I am delighted to congratulate this year’s MIC elite sports scholars. Our scholarship recipients are exceptional ambassadors for MIC, and we are incredibly proud of all they achieve on and off the field. Their sporting successes to date reflect not only talent, but also dedication, resilience, and hard work. Equally impressive is their commitment to their studies and their ability to balance the demands of high-level sport with academic life. We are proud to support these outstanding students and look forward to following their continued success in the years ahead.”

Applications for the MIC Elite Sports Scholarship Scheme 2027/28 are now being accepted at www.mic.ul.ie