WOMAN ON THE VERGE: Brown Thomas taste with a Dunnes Stores budget: Lucy is a Vinted expert

A BALLINGEARY woman who admits to having “Brown Thomas taste with a Dunnes Stores budget” is helping people turn their unworn clothes into cash on Vinted.

Lucy Moynihan founded Closet to Cash having had success on the platform herself.

She takes your clothes, photographs them, uploads them to Vinted, the popular online marketplace platform for buying and selling second-hand clothing and lifestyle goods, posts them when a sale is made and, after taking a commission, gives you the rest of the earnings.

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It’s a successful side business for mum-of-two Lucy who works full-time in IT.

She has also worked in sales and account management which are all useful skills to have when navigating Vinted.

“I started selling my own clothes on Vinted around 18 months ago and really enjoyed it.

Gradually I started selling for a few people in my locality and that went really well, and then slowly the word spread about my service and I decided to go for it, and formally launch Closet to Cash, which covers Cork and Kerry,” she said.

“People have so many clothes, items worn once to a wedding, things that don’t fit, things people no longer like. They want to move them on, but it can be overwhelming to know where to start with Vinted and genuinely some people don’t have the time.”

At this stage Lucy has developed a discerning eye and knows what will likely sell on Vinted, what probably won’t shift, and the best price points to offer.

“People bring their items to be by appointment, or I go to them. I’m quite selective on what I take and what I won’t take. There has to be a sufficient resale value in the piece as I take a 50 per cent commission but my customers are always just so thrilled to get cash from things that were otherwise sitting unworn, taking up space in their wardrobes and their lives,” she said.

Her top tips to those looking for success on the platform is that photographs are key: “Always take your photographs in natural light. I use a mannequin which makes it easier and they’re readily available for around €35. Also, make the tape measure your best friend and include measurements in your description – this is really helpful and shows good attention to detail,” she advised.

“In general though, you won’t get big money for your pieces, regardless of what you bought them for. That’s not what Vinted is about,” she said.

“Having said that I always price a little higher, so I’ve wriggle room for offers and that works well but in general make your peace with the low price tags.”

Vinted is seasonal so at the moment it’s all about denim, coats, occasion wear - especially anything with sequins for Christmas - and packaging nicely is also essential to get those five-star reviews.

“It helps that I shop on Vinted myself so I’m really familiar with the platform. The days of being embarrassed for buying second hand, or pre-loved, are gone. It’s really liberating to let things go, things that no longer work for you, or that you’ve no attachment to, and know that hopefully someone else will get use or joy from them,” she said.

Business is thriving so much so that her house is full of boxes – but Lucy insists that she doesn’t mind.

“The spare room is being used, the sitting room, even my own bedroom! That’s a good sign though,” she said.

“I may have to look at additional storage if it keeps growing. My ultimate ambition is to host clothes sale pop-ups, to take Vinted out of the equation and sell directly, for example I was at Féile an Fhómhair in Gougane Barra last Sunday, so watch this space.”