A man in his 40s has been detained at a Cork city Garda station after a large-scale search operation for suspected Real IRA weapons.

The man is being held under the Offences Against the State Act 1939, following a search operation near Dunmanway and in other parts of the region.

Gardaí carried out the operation on Friday and Saturday, seizing cash, firearm components, ammunition and electronic devices.

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The items will undergo further technical and forensic examination.

Yesterday two properties were searched near Coppeen, close to Dunmanway, as well as sheds and abandoned machinery near Shanacashel.

It is believed the search team acted on intelligence the Real IRA in Cork city may have used rural properties to store weapons.

The operation reportedly involved specialist Garda units, technical and ballistics experts and army personnel.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A male, aged in his 40s, has been detained pursuant to Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, as amended, at a Garda station in Co. Cork. No further information is available at this time.”