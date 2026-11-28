Gardaí are continuing searches in West Cork on Saturday for a suspected Real IRA weapons dump.

Yesterday two properties near Coppeen, close to Dunmanway, were searched as part of the large-scale operation, alongside sheds and abandoned machinery near Shanacashel.

It is believed the search team is acting on intelligence the Real IRA in Cork city may have used rural properties to store weapons.

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A lorry about four kilometres off the R585 between Bantry and Crookstown was among the vehicles examined.

The operation reportedly involved specialist Garda units, technical and ballistics experts and army personnel.

Gardaí said the investigation was ongoing.