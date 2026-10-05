Bomford Turner demo to take place in Clon

The latest Bomford Turner hedgecutters will be put through their paces at a dedicated Demo Day in Caherkirky, Clonakilty, on Thursday, October 8, giving farmers and contractors the opportunity to see the equipment in action.

Organised by IAM Agricultural Machinery in conjunction with local Cork machinery dealer Lynch & McCarthy, the event will run from 10:30am to 3pm and will feature live demonstrations from a range of Bomford Turner hedgecutters, operating in real field conditions.

Live field demonstrations will include Hawk Evo 6.5 with ICS controls, Kestrel Evo ‘S’ Power Plus 5.7 with LPH controls and Wren 3.5 with cable controls

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Additional machinery and technology on display will include Kestrel Evo ‘E’ 5.0 with cable controls and Turbo Mower Offset 220.

The Demo Day will give farmers and agricultural contractors the opportunity to see the machinery working in real field conditions, while gaining a better understanding of its capabilities and become familiar with its capabilities.

Throughout the event, representatives from IAM Agricultural Machinery and Lynch & McCarthy will be on hand to discuss the equipment and answer questions. IAM’s product specialists and sales team will also be available to provide technical information and advice on the use of the machinery across agricultural, roadside and landscape maintenance applications.

The event takes place at Caherkirky, Clonakilty P85 VY10 and admission is free and all farmers, contractors and agricultural professionals are welcome.