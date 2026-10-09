Ballineen family’s desperate bid to get their son home from Greece after car accident injuries

A BALLINEEN couple are desperately trying to get their son, who was seriously injured in a car accident while on holidays in Rhodes home.

Keith Twomey (52) suffered brain injuries and five fractures following the accident on September 11 and has remained in a Greek hospital almost four weeks later.

On behalf of his family, Cork South West TD Michael Collins has called for immediate Government and HSE intervention to bring Keith home.

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“Nearly four weeks have passed and the people at the very top know about Keith’s situation but his family cannot get a straight answer as to what the actual plan is,” Deputy Collins told The Southern Star.

Keith’s family pooled €38,000 of their own money to bring him home through a private company but that effort failed. To compound matters they have not been refunded.

Deputy Collins said Keith’s parents are extremely distressed by what is happening and they just want to get their son home.

“Keith’s father is ringing me a couple of times a day looking for hope and answers,” he said. “He wants to know how and when his son is coming home.”

Deputy Collins said his understanding is that Keith is now medically fit to be transferred.

“His family’s greatest fear is that Keith could die in a hospital bed in a foreign country. Keith has worked here, paid his taxes and contributed to this country all his life. This is exactly the type of situation where the Government needs to step in. His family have gone as far as they can go. Someone needs to take responsibility, put a plan on the table and bring Keith home.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed in correspondence seen by this newspaper that Keith’s family are receiving consular assistance, including in relation to his medical treatment in Greece and the possibility of medical repatriation to Ireland.