Shane Buttimer on Clonakilty's WCL win; Cork crack Donegal!



CLONAKILTY Soccer Club are West Cork League Premier Division champions for the first time, and to celebrate we are welcoming Shane Buttimer to the podcast this week to chat about how it felt to get the title over the line.

It was a nerve-wracking match on Sunday against defending champions Drinagh Rangers, who needed to beat Clon to secure first place. The game finished 2-2 and Clonakilty celebrated.

Buttimer and teammates had already won the Beamish Cup this season and could still add a third trophy to their cabinet, but the WCL title was their main focus in what was a brilliant season for Clonakilty.

We chat to Shane about how it felt when the final whistle blew last Sunday, what it means to Clonakilty to get their hands on the trophy and the immeasurable influence of manager John Leahy.

We're also looking back at a huge win for the Cork footballers who toppled Donegal in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday, giving themselves a great chance at a Croke Park quarter-final at least this year.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

