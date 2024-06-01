Cleary and Cork set their sights on Tyrone after stunning Donegal

AFTER beating what he described as ‘the best team in the country’, Cork manager John Cleary set his sights on another Ulster superpower: Tyrone.

The Rebels’ brilliant 3-9 to 0-16 win against Donegal at a sun-splashed Páirc Uí Rinn was as sensational as it was unexpected, but Cork don’t intend to sit back. Instead, the Rebels want to top Group 3 with a 100 percent record – that means beating Tyrone in two week’s time.

‘We needed it, there is a feel-good factor, but you can be damn full sure that will stop this evening,’ Cleary stated.

‘We could have lost to Donegal and beat Tyrone and we were at home in the preliminary quarter-final. If it flips the other way, it makes things a lot more difficult. We could end up in Derry or Galway or Mayo.’

Cork have beaten Donegal!! 3-9 to 0-16. What a win for the Rebels. pic.twitter.com/ApIbYjs3Sh — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) June 1, 2024

Goals were key here – Matty Taylor’s solo effort in the first half had the finish to match a run that started in his own half, while Sean Powter and Rory Maguire hit the back of the Donegal net in rapid succession early in the second half, flipping a half-time deficit of 0-9 to 1-4 into a 3-4 to 0-9 lead.

Jim McGuinness’ charges, who hadn’t lost a game all season before today, clawed their way back to level the game down the stretch, but late scores from Steven Sherlock and Colm O’Callaghan grabbed a win that should lift this team.

‘Look, it's great today, we’ll enjoy it, but it's back to brass tacks now and preparing for Tyrone. I'm sure the lads will come in with a pep in their step but it's our job now to get them back on solid ground because we want to try and see how far we can go,’ Cleary explained.

‘At different times we've tested the Kerrys, we’ve tested the Dublins, but then we've let ourselves down at other times. Consistency is what we're looking for. We always want to see if we can put two or three or four performances together.’

