Clonakilty Soccer Club crowned WCL Premier Division champions for the first time!

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club were crowned 2024 PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork League Premier Division champions in Darrara today.

In a title showdown, Clonakilty’s 2-2 draw with reigning champions Drinagh Rangers was enough to capture the Premier Division title for the first time in Clon’s history. A Drinagh winner in a tense second half would have clinched the title for the defending champs.

Goals from Keith Jagoe and Barry (H) O’Driscoll twice gave Drinagh the lead in the opening half, but Clon struck back each time with a brace from Jonathon Leahy to leave it 2-2 at the break.

Drinagh knocked on the door in the second half, but Clonakilty stood firm to get the point they needed to clinch the league title.

See Thursday’s Southern Star for unrivalled coverage of Clonakilty SC’s famous win