Clonakilty RFC Head of Men's Rugby Courtney Canning on their All-Ireland Junior Cup quarter-final

ON THIS week’s podcast, we are joined by Courtney Canning who is the Head of Men’s Rugby at Clonakilty RFC.

The Brewery Town have a home game at the Vale this Saturday (2.30pm) against Down club Dromore, in the All-Ireland Junior Cup quarter-final.

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After finishing in the top four of the Munster Junior League Division 1, Clon were afforded the opportunity to take part in the All-Ireland competition and produced a great showing in seeing off Mayo side Ballina (48-14) in round one.

Try scorers in their previous cup victory were Ben Lovell (three), Donnacha Walsh, Abraham Tamargo Vinces, Matthew McCarthy and Jim Twomey.

Clon were one of four Munster clubs to qualify for the tournament along with Kilfeacle, Mallow and Bandon. Only Kilfeacle and Clon remain from the south. The other last eight ties see Kilfeacle travel to Boyne, Omagh face Tullamore and Wicklow take on Portadown.

Canning talks to us about the state of the club right now, excitement for the big game and his thoughts on their season so far.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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