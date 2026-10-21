Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas win seventh Carbery JAHC title

ON THIS week’s podcast, we reflect on Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas winning their seventh ever Carbery JAHC title.

The Castletownkenneigh and Coppeen club won their second Flyer Nyhan Cup in three years after beating St Mary’s 0-15 to 0-13 in Dunmanway.

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Pat Lucey’s side will face Whitechurch in the county quarter-final, but for now, will celebrate their triumph.

We have interviews from Lucey, Caolan O’Donovan and Kevin O’Donovan as well as a post match speech from captain Jeremiah Hurley.

Also on the show, we look ahead to the Carbery JAFC decider between Barryroe and St Mary’s this Sunday (3pm) in Castlehaven.

The TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí began this week too as Clonakilty Community College and Hamilton High School Bandon opened their campaign with wins.

Clon defeated St Flannan’s College Ennis 1-16 to 2-11 on Monday while Hammies won a West Cork derby over Mount Saint Michael Rosscarbery, 2-13 to 1-9.

From the latter game, we caught up with Bandon boss Paddy Lordan and Michaels manager Mike Keohane.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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