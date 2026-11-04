Michael Cahalane on Bandon’s county Intermediate A Hurling Championship title

ON THIS week’s podcast, we are joined by Bandon hurling captain Michael Cahalane following the Lilywhites’ Co-Op Superstores Cork IAHC win.

The Carbery club beat Aghada 0-25 to 2-18 in the final and sealed a place back in the third tier of Cork hurling.

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They were comfortably ahead for the majority of the game but two late Aghada goals made things interesting. Bandon kept their cool to deservedly get over the line.

In the chat, Cahalane talks about the celebrations, reflections on their county winning campaign, the mix between youth and experience, the job manager Joe Burke has done and the influence of coach Niall O’Halloran.

Also on the show, we look back on Barryroe’s Bandon Co-op Carbery Junior A Football Championship triumph.

The Sky Blues defeated St Mary’s 1-9 to 0-9 to reclaim the Mick McCarthy Cup.

We caught up with Norman Fleming, James Moloney, Daniel Moloney, Michael Walsh and Dermot Dineen after their win.

Captain Olan O’Donovan gave a great speech too.

There were further victories for Uibh Laoire, Kilmurry and Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas last weekend.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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