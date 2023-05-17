PODCAST: West Cork rugby royalty Laura Guest & Beamish Cup final preview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ON this week's podcast we have West Cork rugby royalty joining us.

Laura Guest is the region's most successful rugby player ever. She's played in three World Cups, coached and played for Munster and was part of Ireland's only Grand Slam winning women's team in 2013 – the same year she won the overall West Cork Sports Star of the Year Award.

She joins us to look back on her career and to chat all things rugby as West Cork's stars continue to shine on the national stage.

We're also joined by Ger McCarthy to chat all things West Cork soccer ahead of a huge Beamish Cup final between Dunmanway Town and Bunratty United, which takes place this Sunday, May 21st at 2pm in Turner's Cross. It's a huge game and Ger has all the latest, along with a prediction as to who will come out on top.

Kieran and Dylan also look back on Ahamilla's successful hosting of the Munster LGFA senior championship semi final and ahead to a bumper edition of this week's newspaper.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.