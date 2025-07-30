Club championship round one review

ON THIS week's podcast, we wrap up the first weekend of the McCarthy Insuarnce Group Cork football championship.

In the premier SFC, Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers started with defeats but there were wins for Castlehaven and Newcestown to start their campaigns with a bang.

In senior A, O’Donovan Rossa could only manage a draw while Dohenys were narrowly defeated by Bishopstown.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Castletownbere, Ilen Rovers, Adrigole and Gabriel Rangers.

Back to inter-county and the Cork camogie team are through to a fifth All-Ireland final in-a-row after seeing off Waterford 1-21 to 1-11.

It is going to be a Cork v Galway decider for the second year running.

The minor LGFA team won an All-Ireland this week after defeating Dublin with some key West Cork involvements.

We’ll also chat (briefly) about the editors’ home county as Kerry won their 39th All-Ireland title.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie