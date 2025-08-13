Star Sport Podcast

Reflecting on All-Ireland final heartbreak

August 13th, 2025 3:12 PM

By Southern Star Team

ON THIS week's podcast, we are joined by Ger McCarthy to look back on what was a disappointing day for the Cork camogie team.

A 1-14 to 1-13 loss to Galway in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final ended their three-in-a-row bid.

We reflect on Galway’s tenacity, Cork’s first-half struggle, the Rebels’ second-half fightback and some questionable refereeing calls.

We look forward too as Ger Manley’s team will be gunning to claim back the O’Duffy Cup in 2026 with Galway no doubt having no plans to let it go.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

 

 

