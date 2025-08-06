Nicola Tuthill on U23 European and World University silver medals

ON THIS week's podcast, we catch up with Kilbrittain hammer-thrower Nicola Tuthill after a few successful weeks of action.

Tuthill is enjoying the most prolific spell of her young career: silver medals at both the European U23 Championships and World University Games.

That was followed by a successful defence of her national title last weekend, with a new personal best of 71.75m added in.

At only 21 years of age, she is making serious strides.

Also on the show, we reflect on the news that John Cleary will be staying on for another two years as Cork senior football manager.

The Castlehaven man will be going into his fifth season as Rebels boss in 2026.

We look forward to the All-Ireland senior camogie final too as Cork chase the three-in-a-row when they face Galway on Sunday in Croke Park (5.15pm).

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie