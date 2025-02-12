New Cork camogie captain Méabh Cahalane

ON THIS week's podcast, we chat to the new Cork senior camogie captain Méabh Cahalane.

Cahalane was speaking at the launch of the Very National Camogie Leagues for 2025 where she was honoured to go to the event as the Rebels’ captain.

She talks to us about getting advice from her dad (Cork football legend Niall), being part of a successful GAA family and the hopes for Ger Manley’s team in 2025.

Also on the show, we look ahead to the Cork footballers’ home game against Westmeath this weekend, a game where John Cleary’s side can’t afford to slip up.

We talk about the inclusion of Conor Cahalane on the football panel too, a story broken by The Southern Star last Friday.

The Carbery U21A football championships kicked off as Bantry Blues, Castlehaven, Ibane Gaels and O’Donovan Rossa all progressed to the semi-finals.

We also look ahead to the quarter-finals of the Beamish Cup as the local soccer tournament reaches its conclusion.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

