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Funding to provide flood relief for Bantry's worst-affected properties

November 4th, 2026 10:40 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Funding to provide flood relief for Bantry's worst-affected properties Image
The aftermath of flooding in the town last year Picture: Andy Gibson.

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Bantry will receive more than €48,000 in funding to provide flood relief for 19 of its worst-affected properties.

“We are still working tirelessly to get the flood relief system delivered for Bantry,” Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said.

“I met with Minister Boxer Moran who has informed me the Office of Public Works has signed off on €48,000 to provide flood barriers for 19 of Bantry’s worst-affected properties.

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“While this will give some relief, we await an update on the culvert works.”

Once completed the Bantry Flood Relief Scheme is expected to protect 200 vulnerable properties.

 

 

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