CONFIRMED: Damien Cahalane will not be part of the Cork senior hurling panel in 2027

DAMIEN Cahalane has confirmed that he will not be part of the Cork senior hurling panel in 2027.

The St Finbarr’s clubman, who made his senior debut for Cork in 2012, has been an incredible servant to the county hurlers ever since, but The Southern Star can confirm that he won’t be involved next season.

In 2025, Cahalane won his fourth senior provincial hurling title, following on from successes in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

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Speaking to the Star later that year, after picking up a West Cork Sports Star monthly award, he said: ‘The older you get, the more you realise the road is a bit shorter ahead of you than what is behind you.

‘I made my debut in 2012 against Wexford, and I didn’t think I’d still be here in 2025.

‘It’s great to be able to go to training every week with guys who are pursuing a common goal, and are of a similar mindset and pursuing high-performance habits. It’s nice to be surrounded by like-minded people – that’s the buzz I get out of it.’

Cahalane (34) featured regularly for Cork in the recent championship season, but manager Ben O’Connor has decided to plan for next year without the experienced defender, who is also well-known in football circles for his exploits with Castlehaven.