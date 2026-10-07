Ilen Rovers captain Leah Carey on county LGFA junior b win

ON THIS week’s podcast, we catch up with Ilen Rovers LGFA captain Leah Carey following their county junior B success last weekend.

The Baltimore and Church Cross club saw off Bandon 2-10 to 0-6 to win the title, just a year after claiming the junior D county.

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Carey, who is in second year of early childhood care in MTU Cork, was also captain of the Skibbereen Community School team that won the All-Ireland in 2025 so she has quite the winning habit.

With her sister Saorla, cousins Kate and Eimear as well as Meabh Collins and Cork senior Emma Hurley, Ilen has an exciting bunch coming through the ranks.

A cohort of them were on that Skibbereen CS victorious team too.

St Colum’s also won a county title last weekend, emphasising the rise of certain clubs in West Cork and Ilen are one of those rising rapidly.

Also on the show, we look back at Bandon sealing their place in a second intermediate A hurling final on the spin as well as a big weekend of football action.

Clonakilty, Carrigaline, Carbery Rangers and Adrigole are some of those on the search for county final spots.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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