Make One Change climate action campaign launched by library service

Cork County Council Library and Arts Service, in partnership with Cork County Council's Climate and Environment Departments and Europe Direct Carrigaline, are launching the annual Make One Change campaign throughout November.

Building on previous successful campaigns, the initiative encourages people across Cork County to take simple, practical actions that support climate action while creating healthier, safer, and more sustainable communities.

Libraries across the county will host a programme of free talks, workshops, exhibitions, and demonstrations focused on home energy efficiency, retrofitting, upcycling, waste reduction, recycling, biodiversity protection, sustainable travel and water safety, demonstrating how everyday choices can make a meaningful contribution to reducing carbon emissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said, “The Make One Change campaign encourages people across Cork County to engage with their local library and take simple steps towards a more sustainable lifestyle. Through a month-long programme of free events, Cork County Council is supporting communities to learn more about climate action and make positive changes that benefit both the environment and future generations.”

A key theme of this year's campaign is energy efficiency, with Home Energy Saving Kits available through library branches. Europe Direct Carrigaline will host a Q&A event with engineer and broadcaster Kieran McCarthy, offering practical advice on home retrofitting and reducing household energy consumption.

Biodiversity and climate awareness will also feature prominently, with renowned naturalist Éanna Ní Lamhna delivering talks to school children in Mallow and Carrigaline exploring how communities can take positive action to support local wildlife and respond to climate change.

The programme will also highlight active travel initiatives and water safety awareness, helping citizens to make informed choices that benefit both the environment and their communities.

The Make One Change campaign invites everyone across Cork County to take one positive step towards a more sustainable future. A full programme of free events will be available through Cork County Council libraries throughout November.

For more information, visit our website, corkcoco.ie.