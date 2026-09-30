Football quarter-finals review with Ger McCarthy

ON THIS week’s podcast, we are joined by friend of the show Ger McCarthy to talk through the hectic weekend of football.

Clonakilty progressed to the semi-final for the first time since 2021, defeating Newcestown and will face St Finbarr’s in the last four.

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There was disappointment for Castlehaven and Carbery though who fell to Nemo Rangers and the Barrs respectively.

O’Donovan Rossa’s relegation from senior A was confirmed with a loss to Clyda Rovers but Beara clubs Castletownbere and Urhan stayed up.

We also have interviews from Eoin Ryan (Clonakilty), Gene O’Donovan (Carbery) and Norman Fleming (Barryroe) included.

This is our 400th episode of the podcast too and sports editor Kieran McCarthy honours the occasion by reflecting on the podcast years after it began in 2019.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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