James O'Donovan on Bodkin and bowling gold in Germany; Momentum builds for Cork

James O'Donovan has had a brilliant few weeks. The Bandon bowler won gold in the Moors competition at the European Bowling Championships in Germany before making his Netflix debut in Bodkin, and now joins us as a guest on the Star Sport Podcast!

We chat to O'Donovan about the trip to Germany, his delight at winning a gold medal in what was a tough competition, and what it was like getting in front of the Netflix cameras for their new series set in West Cork, Bodkin.

We also take a look back at what was for the most part a glorious weekend for Cork GAA, as Cork won the Munster senior camogie championship, John Cleary's footballers beat Clare in their All-Ireland opener and Pat Ryan's hurlers demolished Tipperary in a must-win game.

The only disappointing results came on Saturday in Mallow as the ladies' football A and B teams lost out in their respective Munster finals.

There's the latest on the Weest Cork League Premier Division title race and a whole lot more.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

