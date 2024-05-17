WATCH: West Cork road bowlers feature in Netflix's Bodkin

ROAD bowlers from West Cork feature in the new Netflix series Bodkin, which was filmed in parts of Glandore and Union Hall last year.

John O'Rourke and James O'Donovan – who recently won a gold medal in Moors Bowling at the European Bowling Championships in Germany – both appear in the show, which was executive-produced by Barrack and Michelle Obama.

The series is based on an imaginary town named Bodkin situated in West Cork and was filmed in both Union Hall and Glandore.

Co-showrunner and executive producer Alex Metcalf loved filming Bodkin in Ireland.

'The imaginary town of Bodkin is situated in West Cork, and it's a wild and fabulous landscape. Union Hall really appealed to us as a location and so did its connection to the ocean,' he said.

'The fact that there's a working harbour there, and it's incredibly beautiful. The locals in Union Hall have been incredibly welcoming and helpful, and receptive to our work in the town,' he said.

Check out some behind the scenes footage with O'Donovan and O'Donoghue above.