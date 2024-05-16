James O’Donovan’s magic in the Moors wins glorious gold

THE elation felt at the heroic achievements of James O’Donovan and Liam Murphy in bringing home individual gold, the ultimate prize at these European championships, was tempered when the reality set in on Saturday evening that our European rivals were about to regain dominance in our revered road bowling discipline.

The Irish senior men, our stalwart standard-bearers for the last quarter century, were being relegated to secondary placings in too many of the ten match-ups that would decide bragging rights for the next four years.

Initial perceptions were not groundless, and the final rankings told of a mini-rout for the Irish, who failed to gain an individual podium place.

The challenge had been well-flagged. German hosts FKV have upwards of 40,000 members at their disposal, and familiarity with the undulating cambers on the Werdum road would be a big factor in favour for the Germans and Dutch. Motivation, too, to achieve the dominance they brought to their last hosting in 2004 would guarantee a determined effort to put it up to the Irish. Yet with a talented team of proven achievers – Murphy, Sexton, Mackle, Coppinger, O’Donovan, Daly, Bohane – all in tow, it was expected that the status-quo would be maintained. It was not to be.

The Dutch NKB, very adept in their underarm delivery, did most of the damage at the head of the field while home association FKV filled five of the top ten places. The Irish team tried to stem the tide, none more so than defending champion Seamus Sexton, who produced a thrilling late charge that, for a moment, looked as if it might bear dividends. A fourth spot placing was what it delivered, still 144 metres behind the tally of 1,902.1 achieved by new European road bowling champion, William Hobbelink of NKB Holland.

Hobbelink was 117 metres better than his country man Luuk Zandrink while the day's surprise packet, Dirk Konig of the smaller German Association VSHB, outstanding in Thomas Mackle’s group, took individual bronze on 1,775.9. Bandon’s James O’Donovan, 11th, was next best of the Irish, just ahead of two outstanding Italians, Nicola Attea and Mattis Battini. Only David Murphy, Mackle and Tim Young of the remaining Irish senior men made the top 20. This European dominance was reflected too in the team placings with FKV and NKB relegating Ból Chumann to bronze in the overall ranking.

Still, for the entire Irish contingent those magic moments on the Moors course on Friday evening made these European championships unforgettable in their own right. It was probably the tightest winning margin in European championship history but nobody in the Irish camp cared as Bandon bowler James O’Donovan was held aloft 2024 gold medal winner amid feverish excitement on the Moors course in Neuharlingersiel on Saturday.

Cathal Creedon had done the Irish cause proud as he led his Gaeltacht powered-boys’ team to a silver medal podium place for himself and silver too for the team, but this was the pinnacle. The heavy-hitters in the discipline had to be beaten and they circled with intent as the last two of the ten senior men’s matches were played out.

O’Donovan had beaten another super-strong German FKV contender, Florian Elben, by less than two metres in his own penultimate match and held the lead on 1,068.15, but reigning champion Daniel Wilken, also FKV, and Dutchman Rob Scholten, who had barely beaten O’Donovan for gold at the Ootmarsum games in 2016, had relegated Martin Coppinger to third place in the final match and were now closing on O’Donovan’s total.

The grass was longer than on any part of the course and the crowd converged, drawn by the closeness of the battle. Scholten missed by just over a metre, leaving Wilken to shoot for glory. When he fell short by a mere 15 centimetres it was the cue for uproarious celebrations as O’Donovan was crowned European champion. With European silver (Dutch Moors) and bronze (road) already in his collection, this is the one he will really cherish. The level of competition can be gauged by the final placings. Michael Bohane was next best of the Irish at tenth, Martin Coppinger 11th, Gary Daly, Tim Young and Seamus Sexton all achieved top-20 placings that ensured a team silver medal. Hosts FKV were team winners by a margin of 347 metres.

***

That Moors’ course at Wittmund in Neuharlingersiel’s dyke district had unforgiving terrain for its last third. Cool and cloudy but benign conditions greeted the huge crowds and they were fully immersed from the word go.

The boys’ U18 teams opened proceedings. It was very evident from the outset that the hosts had a strong line-up. Daniel Wilmer, who was with Ból Chumann’s Daniel Wilmot in the opening score, showed his paces early and recorded what would be the winning score of 946.35. Yet it was only 52 metres ahead of Cathal Creedon’s superb effort in the last match.

Creedon drove on with determination in every shot and he wasn’t alone as fellow Ballyvourney panellist Liam Murphy and City’s Anthony Crowley both rose to the occasion, won their matches and finished fifth and sixth from the 20 competitors. The Irish boys were, however, pipped for team gold by the hosts FKV.

The girls’ team of Ellen Sexton, Rosin Allen and Darcy O’Brien finished fifth, seventh and ninth respectively, giving it everything too but their FKV and NKB counterparts had the edge in terms of power and took the individual podium places. Mandy Sanders, FKV, was the star, winning individual gold. The Irish girls took bronze in the team category.

The third grouping out on the Moors were the senior ladies. Taking centre stage again was the irrepressible Silke Tulk, who won gold for the fifth successive games. In the sixth and final match, Silke trailed rising German star Fernke Wlberts for almost the entire contest, yet dug deep and won the final exchange by just under six metres (838.45 to 832.8) to preserve her incredible record. It was almost complete domination by the FKV and NKB who filled each of the top ten places.

There were commendable performances by the Irish contenders, Hannah Sexton (11th), Emma Hickey (13th), and Veronica O’Mahony who started brilliantly, Ciara Buckley, Hannah Cronin and Rachel Desmond whose efforts were rewarded with bronze in the team placings.