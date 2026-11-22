Kilbree lift county U18 Division 3 hurling title

HE was the goalkeeper on the All-Ireland-winning Cork minor football team, but Rory Twohig also showed he knows where the goal is as he hit a hat-trick to fire Kilbree minor hurlers to a county title.

Up against Western Gaels in the Rebel Óg Cork ETB U18 Division 3 Hurling Championship final at Newcestown on Saturday, Twohig hit 3-4 in Kilmeen’s 4-12 to 2-14 success.

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Cork minor hurler Howard O’Donovan showed his class, too, finishing with 0-7.

Kilbree enjoyed the ideal start with fine scores from Donnacha Keohane and goals from Rory Twohig and William Young. Western Gaels hit a number of wides, allowing Kilbree to settle.

The remaining Kilbree first-half scores came from Rory Twohig and Howard O’Donovan while Western Gaels started to find their feet.

For the Carbery side, Tadhg O’Brien, Jonathan Bennett and William Young dominated around midfield. Craig McCarthy made some fine stops in goal and also set up many chances with his puck-outs. Captain Shane Clancy and Gearóid Collins led a strong defensive effort. At half time, Kilbree led 2-6 to 0-5.

An early second-half goal from Rory Twohig gave Kilbree the perfect start. Western Gaels did not panic and responded with 1-3 of their own. Twohig and O’Donovan kept the scoreboard ticking over.

A Western Gaels goal at the 50-minute mark left just two points between the sides. But Kilbree dug deep. Howard O’Donovan, assisted by Rory Twohig, scored a wonderful point to extend the lead.

While the sides traded points, Kilbree held on to win by four points. There were wonderful scenes of celebration when captain Shane Clancy lifted the cup.

The victorious Kilbree team included Craig McCarthy, James White, Gearóid Collins, Ciarán Harrington, Shane Clancy, Donnacha O’Keeffe, Tadhg O’Brien, William Young (1-0), Jonathan Bennett, Howard O’Donovan (0-7), Ruairí O’Sullivan, Rory Twohig (3-4), Donnacha Keohane (0-1), Sean McCarthy, Aaron Murphy, Rueben Whooley, Darragh Collins and Tristan O’Driscoll.