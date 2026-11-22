A SPECIAL screening of Jimmy, which was shot at West Cork Studios last year and is the biggest ever film made in West Cork will take place at Cinemax Bantry this Sunday November 22 at 8pm.

Following the screening of the film – which tells the untold true story of America’s best loved actor, Jimmy Stewart and the iconic role that saved him – the audience will be invited to join in a Q&A with director Aaron Burns and writer Justin Strawhand, with an opportunity to ask questions about the making of the film.

KJ Apa (Riverdale) stars as Jimmy, with Jason Alexander, Neal McDonough, Rob Riggle and Max Casella in the supporting cast, and a special cameo from Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu in It’s a Wonderful Life.

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Fresh from winning the Academy Award® for Best Actor for The Philadelphia Story, Jimmy enlisted at the start of the Second World War and became a combat pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He flew twenty missions over Europe and rose to the rank of colonel, only to return home changed by what he had seen. The film was shot at West Cork Film Studios in Skibbereen, with support from the Screen Ireland Nationwide Fund, and it is the biggest film ever made in West Cork.

More than 1,000 extras took part, seven tonnes of military costumes were shipped from the United States, and a life-size replica of a B-24 Liberator was built on site in Skibbereen. Local extras played townspeople, Hollywood party guests, dancers, military personnel, medics, airbase crew and bomber pilots. Some very special guests joined the production too. A group of U.S. Army and Air Force veterans flew to Ireland to play WWII military officers in one scene, and the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band, based in Ramstein, Germany, came to set to play the Glenn Miller Band. Filming went well beyond the studio, with Castletownshend, Bantry House and Glandore among the West Cork locations used.

The screening offers local audiences the opportunity to see the film on the big screen, meet its creators, and recognise the people and places of West Cork on screen.

Tickets are available now at www.cinemaxbantry.ie