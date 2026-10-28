More than 4,800 people caught for speeding over bank holiday weekend

More than 4,800 people were caught speeding during the Garda Roads Policing operation that took place over the bank holiday weekend. Three fatalities occurred due to collisions, bringing the total deaths on Irish roads to 154 this year.

Yesterday a driver in Galway was caught doing 93km/h in a 50km/h zone, while in Meath a motorist was detected travelling 42km/h over the speed limit. Another driver was caught going 140km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N2 in Monaghan.

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Throughout the operation, gardaí conducted both statutory mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints. A total of 218 people were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, either alcohol or drugs.

During the operation, 500 drivers were detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt. An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority continue to ask road users to wear a seatbelt and don’t get distracted by mobile devices when driving.

As the evenings get darker, An Garda Síochána is urging road users to be mindful of and take extra care around vulnerable road users, in particular pedestrians and cyclists. Cyclists and pedestrians should ensure they are clearly visible in darker conditions and always observe their surroundings.